High court orders removal of Sharjeel’s name from ECL

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday ordered removal of Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) in a case pertaining to assets beyond means.

Memon, who was named as accused in a National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) corruption reference pertaining to accumulation of Rs2.43 billion assets beyond means, had moved an application for the removal of his name from the ECL.

NAB had alleged that Memon purchased properties in benami persons and relatives’ names, and also transferred Rs.1.8 billion out of the country through Hawala and Hundi during 2012-2016.

The applicant’s counsel submitted that he was on bail in the case but his name was placed on the ECL, due to which he was unable to travel abroad for purpose of official visits. He submitted that the applicant remained in prison for almost two years in the case and he was not able to travel abroad for almost five years. The SHC was told that Memon had the portfolio of the information and transport ministry in the Sindh government and he needed to travel abroad to attend meetings in respect of transport issues in city.

A NAB special prosecutor and deputy attorney general submitted that the matter was up to the high court to decide as it was the court decision to place the name of the applicant on the ECL at the time of granting bail.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha observed that the Article 15 of the Constitution guaranteed the right to freedom of movement that could not be denied to a citizen indefinitely.

The bench observed that the applicant had been granted one-off permission to travel abroad on several occasions and he always returned in time, showing that he did not intend to abscond.

The SHC observed that a report had also been called from the accountability court where the applicant was being tried and it revealed that the trial was nowhere near reaching a conclusion. The high court directed the interior ministry to remove Memon’s name from the ECL, but made it clear that a counsel of the applicant shall have to represent him on each and every date of hearing in order to ensure that no delay was caused in the trial when Memon was unavailable before the court.