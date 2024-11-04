By: Web Desk

Voters can still cast their votes for the presidential election despite being a dual citizen of the United States.

What is dual citizenship?

A person with a dual citizenship is the national of two countries at the same time. In this case, a US citizen is also a national of some other country. It provides that person the rights, benefits, and responsibilities across two countries.

Dual citizens are also obligated to obey the laws of both the countries.

It is essential for US citizens living abroad to complete an official overseas voter registration and ballot request form to vote in the US presidential election.