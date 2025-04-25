By: Web Desk

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said that the water terrorism currently being carried out by the Modi government was also a desire during Modi’s first term.

She pointed out that India had already rendered the Indus Waters Treaty ineffective last year. Modi, she said, had long been attempting to paralyse the agreement.

Rehman warned that if India chooses to continue down this path, it should remember that its rivers also originate from other countries. She remarked that if Modi intends to take the region back to the era of global wars, no one will stand down.

For complete story, click here.