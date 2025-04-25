- Tensions between two countries continue to grow
- Pakistan shuts airspace to Indian commercial jets
- FM Dar affirms armed forces are 'fully prepared'
- Suspension of water pact puts Pakistan's crops in danger
-
25 April 2025 | 03:21 PM
Tourists speak of their relief after surviving deadly Pahalgam attack
-
25 April 2025 | 03:20 PM
PPP's Rehman says India carrying out water terrorism
-
25 April 2025 | 03:14 PM
India’s continued efforts to discredit Pakistan have failed: Faraz
-
25 April 2025 | 03:10 PM
India’s baseless narrative was politically anticipated: Dar
-
25 April 2025 | 02:51 PM
Muslims protest against Pahalgam attack at mosques in India
-
25 April 2025 | 02:32 PM
Senate rejects India’s allegations linking Pakistan to IIOJK attack
-
25 April 2025 | 02:00 PM
India’s Neeraj Chopra confirms Arshad Nadeem’s absence from Bengaluru event
-
25 April 2025 | 01:58 PM
India water move threatens Pakistan farms: report
-
25 April 2025 | 01:41 PM
World must fear war between nuclear-powered Pakistan, India: Asif
-
25 April 2025 | 01:40 PM
Pakistan, India urged to exercise 'maximum restraint' after Pahalgam attack
-
Friday Apr 25 2025 | 03:21 PM
Tourists speak of their relief after surviving deadly Pahalgam attack
-
Friday Apr 25 2025 | 03:20 PM
PPP's Rehman says India carrying out water terrorism
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman said that the water terrorism currently being carried out by the Modi government was also a desire during Modi’s first term.
She pointed out that India had already rendered the Indus Waters Treaty ineffective last year. Modi, she said, had long been attempting to paralyse the agreement.
Rehman warned that if India chooses to continue down this path, it should remember that its rivers also originate from other countries. She remarked that if Modi intends to take the region back to the era of global wars, no one will stand down.
For complete story, click here.
-
Friday Apr 25 2025 | 03:14 PM
India’s continued efforts to discredit Pakistan have failed: Faraz
Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Shibli Faraz, said the resolution sends a unified message to adversaries. He criticised India’s continued efforts to discredit Pakistan and stressed that such attempts had failed. He called for India to be held accountable internationally for promoting terrorism, including in Pakistan.
Faraz questioned how such a major incident could occur under the watch of over 750,000 Indian troops in Kashmir and highlighted India’s record of opposing Pakistan on every international forum.
Want to read the complete story? click here.
-
Friday Apr 25 2025 | 03:10 PM
India’s baseless narrative was politically anticipated: Dar
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told the House that India had avoided naming Pakistan directly but hinted at it without any evidence. He stated that India’s baseless narrative had been politically anticipated.
Dar, informing the House about the National Security Committee meeting's decisions, announced that all Indian nationals in Pakistan on SAARC visas must leave within 48 hours and noted that Pakistan is politically united in its response.
He revealed that 26 countries were briefed yesterday and others would be briefed today.
For complete story, click here.
-
Friday Apr 25 2025 | 02:51 PM
Muslims protest against Pahalgam attack at mosques in India
-
Friday Apr 25 2025 | 02:32 PM
Senate rejects India’s allegations linking Pakistan to IIOJK attack
India's allegations claiming that Pakistan was responsible for the Pahalgam incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were unanimously rejected by the Pakistani Senate, which termed the claims as politically driven and unwarranted.
Categorically denouncing all forms of terrorism, the resolution that was floated during the Senate session stressed that targeting innocent civilians is incompatible with Pakistan's fundamental values.
-
Friday Apr 25 2025 | 02:00 PM
India’s Neeraj Chopra confirms Arshad Nadeem’s absence from Bengaluru event
Read more here
-
Friday Apr 25 2025 | 01:58 PM
India water move threatens Pakistan farms: report
India's unprecedented move to suspend a water-sharing pact in response to a gun attack in Kashmir earlier this week threatens to hurt crops and power generation in Pakistan, just as temperatures begin to rise sharply in the pre-monsoon summer, reports Bloomberg.
Disruption is unlikely to be swift, agricultural and diplomatic experts said, pointing out India does not currently have the capacity to divert large volumes of water. Pakistan has also disputed the decision — a rare effort to use Himalayan water resources to exercise diplomatic pressure — arguing the 1960 treaty excludes the option of a unilateral change.
-
Friday Apr 25 2025 | 01:41 PM
World must fear war between nuclear-powered Pakistan, India: Asif
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has urged the global community to take serious note of rising tensions between Pakistan and India, warning that the situation could spiral into a full-scale conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations.
In an interview with British broadcaster Sky News, Asif said that the recent deadly incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) risks pushing both countries towards an all-out war.
-
Friday Apr 25 2025 | 01:40 PM
Pakistan, India urged to exercise 'maximum restraint' after Pahalgam attack
The United Nations has called on Pakistan and India to exercise "maximum restraint" amid escalating diplomatic tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours following a deadly incident in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Relations have plunged to their lowest level in years, with India accusing Pakistan of supporting "cross-border terrorism" after gunmen carried out the worst attack on civilians in contested Muslim-majority IIOJK for a quarter of a century.