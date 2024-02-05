-
Monday Feb 05 2024 | 05:19 PM
Pervez Khattak accused of possible rigging
Former lawmaker and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) candidate for NA-33 and PK-88 Ikhtiar Wali Khan has accused his rival candidate and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians chairman Pervez Khattak of publishing fake ballot papers and using them on the election day to win seats fraudulently.
-
Monday Feb 05 2024 | 05:18 PM
Finding common ground: QWP, ANP announce seat adjustment
In a bid to give a tough time to their rivals, the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday announced seat adjustment on two National Assembly constituencies in Charsadda district i.e. NA-24 and NA-25 for the upcoming general election slated for February 8.
-
Monday Feb 05 2024 | 05:18 PM
JI, Muttahida hoping to snatch NA-236 East from PTI-backed Alamgir Khan
The National Assembly constituency NA-236 East II is situated at the centre of the city which starts from Old Sabzi Mandi to Scheme 33 covering entire Gulshan-e-Iqbal, major blocks of Gulistan-e-Jauhar and some areas of the Faisal Cantonment Board.
-
Monday Feb 05 2024 | 05:18 PM
Preparations for general elections reviewed
There should be no laxity in preparations for the general elections to be held on February 8, 2024 Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman warned local administration, Rawalpindi here on Sunday.
-
Monday Feb 05 2024 | 05:17 PM
Aleem promises 10 million jobs
Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President and candidate for National & Provincial Assemblies, Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the 40 years’ record of unemployment in the country will be a big challenge and the latest report of the IMF also screamed at 8.5% unemployment rate in Pakistan is very much alarming.
-
Monday Feb 05 2024 | 05:17 PM
ECP imposes fine on Wahab for violating code of conduct
The District Central district monitoring officer of the Election Commission of Pakistan imposed a fine of Rs49,000 on Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Sunday for violating the code of conduct for the February 8 general polls.
-
Monday Feb 05 2024 | 05:16 PM
IPP’s Jahangir Tareen vows to work under his ‘leader’ Nawaz Sharif after polls
As electioneering picks up pace with political parties forming alliances in their bid to strengthen their positions ahead of the February 8 polls, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) chief Jahangir Tareen Sunday said that he looks forward to working with his “leader” Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif.
-
Monday Feb 05 2024 | 05:15 PM
ECP asked to make special arrangements for differently-abled women voters
The National Commission of the Status of Women (NCSW) has urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to formulate a special plan to facilitate differently-abled girls and women voters during the forthcoming nationwide polls — scheduled for February 8.
-
Monday Feb 05 2024 | 05:15 PM
Feb 8 elections are matter of survival for the united Muttahida
After the 2013 general elections, this would be the first time the erstwhile Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders, sans the party founder Altaf Hussain, have converged on a single platform of the MQM-Pakistan (MQM-) to contest the General Elections 2024.
-
Monday Feb 05 2024 | 05:15 PM
Report shines light on focus of manifestos of three major parties
The Public Interest Law Association of Pakistan (PILAP) has prepared a primer to provide an overview of the manifestos of the three main political parties — Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) — contesting the February 8 polls.
