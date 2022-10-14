Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' gets a decent start at the box office

Doctor G, a recently released movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, earned INR 3.5 crore on its first day in theatres, according to the Hindustan Times.



As per reports, Doctor G managed to collect INR 3.5 crore at the domestic box office which is more than what the industry expected from the film.

This also came as a pleasant surprise for Ayushmann Khurrana as Doctor G's opening day collection is more than that of his last two films, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.

The film is expected to witness growth in its business in the coming days as the weekend is approaching and the reviews from the film have also been positive.

Doctor G stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles and released in theatres on October 14. The film is a social comedy which follows the life of a male gynaecologist trying to pave his way into a profession dominated by women.