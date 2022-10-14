Neha Dhupia says it's thought of a big deal when men fulfill parenting duties

Neha Dhupia discussed the problematic mindset in which males caring for their children is seen as a huge thing, in a recent interview. According to Hindustan Times, Neha also discussed her marriage to Angad Bedi's parenting responsibilities.
Neha questioned the expectation that only women should be taking care of their children and if a man does something for his child, it is blown out of proportion. Neha shared that she and Angad share equal parenting responsibilities in their marriage.
Neha said, "What happens is that society blows it out of proportion when the father does it [takes care of the child].”
She further talked about parenting duties in her marriage, "We don’t even have these conversations that revolve around equal parenting because we are on the same page.”
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been married for four years and have two kids: daughter Meher and son Guriq.
