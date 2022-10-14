Rakul Preet Singh talks about dealing with competition within the industry 

Rakul Preet Singh discussed facing competition from her contemporaries in the Hindi film industry and also discussed how she handles that competition, in a recent interview, as published by Hindustan Times.
Rakul said that she believes her only competition is herself and she wants to do better constantly. However; when her contemporaries do well in the industry, it motivates her to work hard and do better.
Rakul said, "Competition is never with another person. My growth as an actor from one film to the other, is what I aim to achieve. I want people to see a difference in everything that I do. I want to do it myself. I am a self-made girl and it’s been 8-9 years that I have been in the industry."
She further added, "Competition should help us do better and that’s how I look at it. When my contemporaries do well, it motivates me."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet's recent release was Doctor G which was released on October 14. Rakul starred in the film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.
