Brad Pitt ‘sick to stomach’ after Angelina Jolie physical abuse allegations

File Footage

Brad Pitt firmly maintained his innocence after his former wife Angelina Jolie claimed he physically abused her and their kids.



The Bullet Train actor maintained that he did not ill-treat any of his six children or his former ladylove during their infamous 2016 plane fight.

"Brad is sick to his stomach that he’s been accused of this," an insider told Us Weekly. "He maintains [that] it’s lies and that Angelina will stop at nothing to ruin his name.”

“Angelina insists he absolutely did those things, the kids saw it," the source added. “At the end of the day, he and Angelina seem destined to fight each other for the rest of their lives, or at least until the kids are grown up and there’s nothing left for them to contest."

"It’s a tragic, toxic situation where neither of them is willing to budge,” the insider spoke of the duo, who are parents to Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Earlier, the Maleficent actor released new details of the alleged fight that took place midair back in 2016 which led to the shocking breakup of one the most beloved couples of Hollywood.

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Jolie alleged that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star “choked one of the children and struck another in the face.”

Jolie also claimed that Pitt “grabbed” her “by the head and shook her” and “at one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.”

Reacting to the allegations, Pitt’s lawyer said that the star will not "own anything he didn't do" adding that he will respond to the accusations in court.