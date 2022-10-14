Prince Harry 'excavating' Firm's 'skeletons' when they 'didn't ask for it'

Prince Harry has come under fire for 'excavating' the skeletons in the Firm's closet when they 'never even asked for it'.
Royal columnist Jan Moir issued this claim in his most recent piece for the Daily Mail.
Moir began by saying, "The excavation and sexploitation of the recent past of a family who did not ask for this attention and who can do nothing about it seems very unfair."
Before concluding the author also questioned, "Would Netflix dare to do this to any other prominent family? The Murdochs? The Beckhams? The Rainiers? The Trump-Kushners? The House of Bourbon? I wonder."
