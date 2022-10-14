Kate Middleton leaves fans swooning with ‘look of love’ for Prince William

Kate Middleton left fans swooning over her adorable relationship with Prince William as she was pictured looking at her hubby with ‘love’.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Olympic Park yesterday to attend Coach Core, launched by the couple’s royal foundation.

The mother-of-three looked gorgeous in a vintage blue Chanel jacket. However, it was her subtle gesture of affection toward her husband that left fans awe-struck.

A photo of Kate smiling and laughing with the prince went viral on social media as users couldn’t themselves from showering praises on the lovebirds.

“The way the Princess of Wales is looking at her husband!” one comment read while another agreed by stating: “Love seeing their subtle sweet gestures.”

A third user shared three images of Kate looking at William with a joyful smile across her face. ”Lovebirds!!!!” the caption read.