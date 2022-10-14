Meghan Markle told creating royal rival brand is 'harder than it looks'

Meghan Markle is told to be her own person in fresh branding.
Royal expert and author Tina Brown says the Duchess of Sussex is taking comfort in building her PR by bashing the royal family, a move which is not sustainable.
Speaking at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, she said: "I think Meghan does really need to find the thing she cares about the most and develop her own sort of brand that isn't just a grievance brand, that is actually something we recognise as hers.
"It's hard to find that and I think she hasn't yet found that but I think she could if she rows back from focusing always on what didn't work.
Ms Brown later admitted that creating a rival brand has been tough for the Sussexes.
"It's much harder than it looks," Ms Brown directed the warning to Meghan.
The change of heart seemingly happened after Harry lost his beloved grandmother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in September this year.
Netflix under fire for branding King Charles an 'unfeeling brute' that leaves 'collateral damage'
American Music Awards announces the complete list of K-pop band and artist
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes history on streaming platform
Prince Harry being blasted over having 'second thoughts' on releasing his memoir
King Charles has paid little tribute to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Kim Kardashian tells her grandmother about intimate day with Pete Davidson