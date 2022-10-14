Prince Harry being 'held up' by men in black over memoir promises?

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry appears to be having second thoughts on his bombshell memoir but is unable to make any changes because of the suits enforcing his contract deadlines.



This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Tina Brown, in an interview with OK!

She began by telling the outlet, "I wouldn't be surprised if he feels [it's a mistake] but the truck has rolled along."



"It's not just the advance. The publisher has a lot staked on it. I think it's a huge problem for them. I feel really bad for him at the moment."

"If he doesn't do the book I think it's a real mess, business-wise, and if he does do the book it will really alienate him from his family."

Before concluding she added, "No matter how bad things are, no one wants to be alienated from their family."