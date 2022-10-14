King Charles would rather 'pay off' Prince Harry's publisher than see memoir out

King Charles reportedly plans to pay off Prince Harry's publishers to stop the memoir from hitting shelves.

This claim has been made by royal author and biographer Tina Brown.

She made the admissions to the Henley Literature Festival, and according to a report by The Telegraph, she claimed, "The window [for the book to be published] is beginning to close but I always thought at some point a deal would be made and Charles would have to pay back the advance to stop Harry writing this book."

Not only that, considering Prince Harry has received a $60million advance on the memoir by his publishing house, "If the book continues, I don't think there is any way for Harry to return."



She even went on to say, "so my view has always been that the book won't see the light of day."