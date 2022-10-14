'Meghan Markle needs to find she cares about'

Meghan Markle needs to build her own brand, said journalist Tina Brown while speaking at Cheltenham Literature Festival.

She said Prince Harry will always have an identity as a royal and the legacy of the Invictus Games he created, but said Meghan needs to build her own brand, based on something she really cares about.

Tina Brown said, "I think Meghan does really need to find the thing she cares about the most and develop her own sort of brand that isn't just a grievance brand, that is actually something we recognise as hers.

It's hard to find that and I think she hasn't yet found that but I think she could if she rows back from focusing always on what didn't work.

Brown said that the Sussexes did not realise how hard it was to create a rival platform.

She said: "It's much harder than it looks."