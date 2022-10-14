Sarah Ferguson shares a loving tribute to her daughter Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks

Prince Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson delighted fans as she shared a touching tribute to Princess Eugenie on her big day.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sarah Ferguson uploaded a reel of photographs from Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbanks' nuptials back in 2018 on her sweet daughter's wedding.
Ferguson captioned the short video: "Happy Anniversary darling Jack and Eugie… Love Romance."
Fans showered love on the adored post, with one telling Sarah: "Love it! What a proud mother you must be! Two beautiful daughters and two beautiful marriages."
Undoubtedly, her beloved daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are major source of happiness for Sarah Ferguson.
