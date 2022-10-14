Prince Harry and Meghan's treatment to King Charles 'hurts' Queen Camilla

A royal expert has claimed that Queen Camilla is "very sorry" for King Charles after the treatment the new monarch got from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



speaking with Sky News, royal biographer Angela Levin claimed that Queen Consort Camilla is “very upset” with teh Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



Archie and Lilibet's parents previously claimed that King Charles and Prince William are “trapped" within the monarchy.

Ms Levin said: "I think she’s very cautious. She doesn’t try to push herself towards them. She gets very upset when they hurt King Charles. She was very sorry for him.

"But she understands how parents can love their children but absolutely dislike what they’re doing."