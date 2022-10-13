Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his inspiration for 'Dream Girl 2'

'Dream Girl 2' stars Ananya Panday as the lead actress opposite Ayushmann

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who has Dream Girl 2 next in the pipeline, reveals who gave him inspiration to the play the role.

The Article 15 actor stated: “I have been listening to Kishore Da’s wonderful track Aake Seedhi Lagi Dil Pe on loop since I have been shooting for Dream Girl 2. His voice is magical and he has effortlessly rendered both male and female voices for this song. It has helped me with massive inspiration.”

Today’s Kishore Kumar death anniversary, therefore Ayushmann on this day revealed: “Kishore Kumar was multi-talented and as an artist, I draw inspiration from him at every juncture. He has been mu guru and his work inspires me to push boundaries and explore unchartered territories.”

Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the original Dream Girl released in 2019. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and features prominent actors namely: Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadhav, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Asrani, Seema Pahwa and many more.

The Vicky Donor actor, in the movie, plays the roles of a cross-gender, whose female voice impersonation grab attention all over India.

As per PinkVilla, the film will be hitting the theatres on June 29, 2023.