Meghan Markle ‘shouted’ at her private secretary, ‘She was miserable’

Meghan Markle reportedly shouted at her private secretary Samantha Cohen , claimed The Times journalist Valentine Low.



The Courtiers author, Low told during an episode of Palace Confidential: “When she started, Harry knew her well and liked her and she liked Harry.”

“Sam is an incredible problem solver, she’s a can-do personality and she just found it really difficult.

"She was asked to do things that a private secretary wouldn’t normally be asked to do and I think she was treated harshly.

“She was shouted at by Meghan … [and] said that dealing with them was like dealing with a couple of teenagers,” he added.

The expert shared that an insider told him that the Sussexes “ were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable.”