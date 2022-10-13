King Charles, Camilla face 'delicate time' as 'The Crown' cuts open romance

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are worried about the optics ahead of The Crown latest installment.

Season five of the series is set to release in the coming months and revolves around Charles' extra-marital affair to Camilla.

Amid this, a TV insider tells The Sun: “This couldn’t have come at a more delicate time for the new King and his Queen Consort, particularly as they’re riding high in the minds of the public.

“There’s a sense that Netflix are muckraking over events that took place 30 to 40 years ago, but are still raw for those involved.

“The worst element for the royals is that millions of people around the world will view this series and view it less as a drama and more as a documentary.

“And attention on the Windsors couldn’t be higher as it’s been just a few weeks since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and is in the run-up to the King’s coronation.”

The new season also unveils the characters of Prince Harry and William alongside Princess Diana's marriage fall out to Charles.