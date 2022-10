Camilla is 'very upset' over Sussex attacks on beloved King Charles

Queen Consort Camilla is hurt by how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle behave with Charles.

Royal expert Angela Levin tells Sky News that Camilla gets 'very upset' when Harry hurts King Charles, but is trying not to interfere between the father-son duo.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Levin said: "I think she's very cautious.

"She doesn't try to push herself towards them.

"She gets very upset when they hurt King Charles. She was very sorry for him.

"But she understands how parents can love their children but absolutely dislike what they're doing."

This comes after US commentator Lee Cohen conjectured Americans will side with Harry once he starts to .

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Cohen said: "Camilla has really proved herself to be an asset to Charles and eventually to the British people and has earned the respect of Her Majesty.

"She's really a very admirable person and as I said an asset to Britain.

"She makes the heir to the throne happy. Americans are only perhaps seduced by the memory of the beautiful and glamourous Princess Diana," he concluded.