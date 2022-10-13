Kris Jenner says Kim Kardashian was ‘happy’ with Pete Davidson

File Footage

Kris Jenner shared that her daughter Kim Kardashian was “happy” and “more confident” while she was romantically involved with Pete Davidson.

The 66-year-old momager said in a confessional during the latest episode of The Kardashians that the comedian used to bring out the best in the Skims founder.

"Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he's just Pete," Kris said. "[He] fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she's more confident, Pete brings out the best in her."

Kim and the former Saturday Night Live star dated for nine months before they parted ways due to their “busy schedules.”

In a previous episode of the hit reality TV show, Kim gushed over her former lover, saying, "Pete has the best heart."

"I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he's just the sweetest, most thoughtful person,” she added in the confessional.



