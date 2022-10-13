Christine McGuinness makes a daring confession after split from husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness makes a big statement right after her split from her husband Paddy.

The former model Christine, 34, has admitted she is 'really not fine' and 'not a hundred percent' since her separation as she took to Instagram on Wednesday to give her followers a life update, explaining she's really nervous about attending the NTAs on Thursday in light of their separation.

The model and TV personality, who is mum to Paddy's three children and was with him for eleven years before the couple announced their shock split in August, filmed herself sitting in the car while enjoying a coffee.

A nervous Christine said: 'Hey everyone I just thought I'd come on and say hey. It's been a while. I know I've been quiet. I've had loads going on which I know most of you are aware of.

'Loads of you have been checking in on me which I really really appreciate. Thankyou so much. I'll be honest.

'I'm not going to lie. I'm not going to come on and say "I'm fine. I'm just having a little quiet time". I'm really not fine.

'There's been far too much on my plate recently, but I'm doing OK. I'm having more good days than bad and I've missed talking of myself on here. I talk to myself every single day but I didn't realise how much I used Instagram as like an outlet.

She added: ' Before I used to come on and just chat rubbish every day, and I miss doing that so I'm going to try and be a little bit more active.

'At the moment I'm not feeling completely a 100 per cent myself so I probably will keep having little quiet times, but I am doing Ok.'

Christine is due to walk the red carpet for the National Television Awards this Thursday night.

She admitted she was anxious about going there as Paddy will also attend.

She said, before covering her face with her hand: 'On a brighter note, I'm going to the NTAs tomorrow. I'm a nominee for the documentary me and Patrick made with our children and I'm really anxious. I'm quite nervous, just because of everything.



