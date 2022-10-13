Islamabad court confirms Imran Khan's bail in remarks against judge case

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday confirmed PTI Chairman Imran Khan's bail in the case about his controversial remarks against a female judge during a public rally.



Khan was booked in a case for threatening judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park on August 20, to “terrorise” police officials and the judiciary.



The main aim was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, stated the FIR. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed at Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) quashed the terror charges and directed to transfer the case to a relevant court under the remaining sections in the FIR on September 19.

Following the order the anti-terrorism court, on September 20, transferred the case to a sessions court and removed the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) section from the case.

On September 22, during a hearing of a contempt case in IHC, Imran Khan also requested the court to allow him to apologise to judge Zeba Chaudhry in person.

Later, a magistrate of Islamabad's Margalla Police Station issued the arrest warrant for PTI Chief Imran Khan due to his non-appearance in court. However, Khan acquired protective bail from the IHC till October 7.

Imran Khan appears in court

The former premier appeared before the court in personal capacity for the hearing.

Later, the court accepted Khan's bail plea against a surety of Rs50,000.

More to follow...