Princess Beatrice turns heads during date day in London

Princess Beatrice left onlookers jaw-dropped with her stylish appearance during date day with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London.

The couple stepped out in the city on Wednesday, after mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, to appreciate the inspiring art pieces displayed at the Frieze London art fair.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter turned heads with her chic yet classy outfit featuring a white dress underneath a black blazer.

The princess matched the outfit with black loafers and a matching handbag.

Edoardo, on the other hand, exuded handsomeness in a royal blue suit which he paired with a white button-up.

He added style to the outfit with a blue and white polka-dot scarf.

The couple was previously captured in September 2021 enjoying a tennis game at Wimbledon in July.