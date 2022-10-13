Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to tie the knot next year: Details inside

Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to tie the knot next year

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly in talks to wed next year after a long time dating.

Republic World reported that Siddharth and Kiara will be wedding next year in April 2023 in a simple wedding ceremony in Delhi.

The wedding ceremony will take place at Malhotra's Delhi residence with few friends and close relatives.

The outlet further added that no one actor from the film industry will be invited to the wedding ceremony.

The Bollywood actor duo's superhit movie Shershaah was released in 2021, and since then rumors of their love and marriage have been circulating.

Siddharth and Kiara had successfully kept their relationship under wrap for a very long time, but on Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan Johar forced them to admit that they were more than simply just good friends.



