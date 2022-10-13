Prince Charles 'advises and warns' ministers

British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Wednesday met King Charles III.
Senior royal correspondent Omid Scobie explained the difference between the King and the former monarch in a tweet which also contained a picture of the two.
"No doubt plenty to discuss. King Charles had the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace today. Though a monarch should remain politically neutral at all times, he is able "advise and warn" his ministers when necessary."
Charles became the King after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth last month.
The Queen died after her first meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss.
