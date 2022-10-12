Kanye West, model Juliana Nalu romance doesn’t appear ‘serious’: Insider 

Kanye West is finally moving on from Kim Kardashian with Juliana Nalu amid social media controversy.
An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the rapper and the Brazilian model have already gone out “on a few dates.”
The source shared that the Praise God hit-maker has been “pursuing” Nalú, however, the insider noted that the duo’s romance “doesn’t seem to be anything serious.”
The new lovebirds were captured visiting a movie theatre in Los Angeles on 9th October 2022, which is said to be West and Nalu’s second date.
This comes after Ye was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts for violating their policies by posting anti-Semitic messages.
