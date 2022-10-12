Kim Kardashian crime podcast outperforms Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’

Kim Kardashian has taken the top spot at the Spotify US podcast chart beating Meghan Markle’s Archetypes.

According to report published by Forbes, the reality TV star’s show titled The System: The Case Of Kevin Keith jumped to no. 1 leaving behind The Joe Rogan Experience, with Meghan's podcast coming in third.

The Kardashians star’s newly launched podcast focuses on Kevin Keith, who is serving a life sentence for a triple homicide that took place in 1994, even though there was no physical evidence tying him to the crime.

In the show, Kim interviews experts while reviewing evidence related to the case and police interviews at the time the murders took place.

The third episode of The System, dropped on 10th October, featured the ex-wife of Kanye West interviewing Keith’s brother.



The eight-part series dethroned the Duchess of Sussex's podcast, which ruled over the chart ever since its launch in August this year.