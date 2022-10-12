Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank celebrate fourth wedding anniversary

Prince Andrew’s daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary today.



Eugenie took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with the husband from their wedding to mark their special day.

She also shared a heartfelt message on her wedding anniversary.

Sharing the romantic note, Eugenie said, “Happy Anniversary my Jack. 4 years and counting..” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot at St George's Chapel, Windsor, on October 12, 2018.

The couple share son August together.

Royal fans also took an opportunity to send their sweet wishes to the couple.