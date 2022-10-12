Ricky Gervais may never host 2023 Golden Globes: Here's why

Ricky Gervais has some not-so-civil thoughts for returning on his Golden Globes stint.
Known for brazen digs, Gervais retweeted a video where a fan on Twitter asked to retweet the clip “if you wish [Gervais] would host the Golden Globes again in 2023.”
“(expletive) that,” Gervais wrote adding a laughing emoji after.
The British comedian's last stint as a host was in 2020. Speaking to the Guardian, the After Life defended his no-nonsense approach to hosting.
"Do I pander to the 200 billionaires in the room or the 200 million people at home sitting in their [underwear] drinking beer who aren’t winning awards, who aren’t billionaires?" he said. "It’s a no-brainer for a comedian. I’m a jester. I play to the other peasants in the mud. I wasn’t going in terrible. Think of the things I could have said... Think of the (expletive) terrible things I could have joked about. It’s off the charts — It’s. Off. The. Charts — the terrible things I could say.”
The 61-year-old tweet comes at a time when the Hollywood Foreign Press was under fire for its lack of diversity. However, the organization has promised to be diverse as they struck a one-year deal with NBC to broadcast the ceremony.
The 2023 Golden Globes will take place on January 10.
