Prince Harry 'visibly emotional' calls create 'regret' around royal farewell

Prince Harry 'visibly emotional' calls creates 'regret' around royal farewell

Prince Harry could make great strides in increasing King Charles acceptability, says expert.

Body language expert Judi James expresses her sadness of watching Harry interact beautifully with the winners of WellChild Awards, discussing his empathy.

She said: "It’s hard to watch Harry here and not regret the fact that he is no longer a member of the royal firm. He engages so well and shows empathy with the people he is talking to, as well as exposing his own emotions in a very natural way.

"He is especially good with the children, who he mirrors and mimics to create some very natural bonds with, and who he talks to directly and easily, rather than talking over them at their parents."

"He is often self-effacing, offering a sweet, double-handed wave of greeting and telling the first family that his real name is Henry, like their son, but he gets called Harry, adding ‘I have no idea why’,” she added.

She went on to say how he became "visibly emotional" as he spoke and was "clearly thinking of his own children" as he spoke to the winners.

"He tells one ‘You sound just like my son Archie’, suggesting his own role as a parent has been triggered, magnifying the empathy," Judi claimed.