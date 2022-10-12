Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘granting huge favor’ to Prince Andrew in memoir?

File Footage

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to spare Prince Andrew an appearance in his memoir.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and author Dan Wootton, in his piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “Relations between the Sussexes and the Cambridge's remain ice cold, amid the recriminations from the Oprah interview, in which Meghan claimed it was Kate who made her cry at the now infamous bridesmaid dress fitting.”



“But courtiers are equally obsessed with another question: Why are Harry and Meghan unlikely to come for the royal outcast Prince Andrew?”

“Their views on the disgraced Duke – who recently settled a highly damaging civil case with his accuser Virginia Giuffre – would be particularly newsworthy in the US, where the Jeffrey Epstein scandal was big news.”

“But there is a growing sense that Harry has decided to spare the Yorks the same sort of scathing treatment being prepared for his father and brother and their wives, at least in part due to his close relationship with cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.”