Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘granting huge favor’ to Prince Andrew in memoir?

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to spare Prince Andrew an appearance in his memoir.
This claim has been made by royal commentator and author Dan Wootton, in his piece for the Daily Mail.
He began by writing, “Relations between the Sussexes and the Cambridge's remain ice cold, amid the recriminations from the Oprah interview, in which Meghan claimed it was Kate who made her cry at the now infamous bridesmaid dress fitting.”
“But courtiers are equally obsessed with another question: Why are Harry and Meghan unlikely to come for the royal outcast Prince Andrew?”
“Their views on the disgraced Duke – who recently settled a highly damaging civil case with his accuser Virginia Giuffre – would be particularly newsworthy in the US, where the Jeffrey Epstein scandal was big news.”
“But there is a growing sense that Harry has decided to spare the Yorks the same sort of scathing treatment being prepared for his father and brother and their wives, at least in part due to his close relationship with cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.”
Meghan Markle branded a B-list Hollywood actor in scathing attack by journalist
The theatrical release date for Joker: Folie à Deux is set for October 4, 2024
Britney Spears reveals her father used to compare her body with that of her boyfriend's and called her fat
Meghan Markle has reportedly been ‘raging’ over the memoir delay
King Charles will be "anointed, blessed and consecrated" by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the highest-ranking cleric...
Yolanda Hadid talks about grand daughter Khai in her new interview