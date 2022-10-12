Kanye West declares his house has 'professional actors' tasked to 'sexualise' kids

Kanye West says his children are being manipulated to become more 'sexualised' in the society.
In an alleged statement that did not make the cut, Ye told Tucker Carlson that “fake children” were planted in his home to manipulate daughter North, 9, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3.
“I mean, like, actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids,” he added.
He later talked about a “so-called son” of an associate, saying, “We don’t, we didn’t even believe that this person was her son because he was way smarter than her, right?”
In May 2019, he told David Letterman: “Everyone — this is my experience; other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything’s a conspiracy,” he said at the time.
“You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you’re being recorded. You feel all these things,” he continued.
