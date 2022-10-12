Paris Hilton talks 'sexual abuse' during school 'medical examinations'

Paris Hilton confesses she is a victim of sexual abuse.

In an article published on Tuesday in New York Times, the American socialite revealed she underwent 'medical examinations' at her school in Utah.

“Very late at night, this would be around like 3 or 4 in the morning, they would take myself and other girls into this room and they would perform medical exams,” Hilton claimed.

She further added that it “wasn’t even with a doctor” but rather “it was a couple of different staff members who would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us.”

The 41-year-old continued: “And I don’t know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor. And it was really scary, and it’s something that I really had blocked out for many years.”

“But it’s coming back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse," declares Paris.