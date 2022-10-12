Is King Charles coronation ‘snub’ to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday announced that the Coronation of King Charles will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023.
King Charles coronation will take place on the same day Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie turns four.
Royal expert and author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, Katie Nicholl has weighed in on speculation the royal family is "snubbing" Meghan and Harry by planning King Charles coronation ceremony on the same day Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday.
Nicholl said, “Having the coronation on Archie's birthday is definitely not a snub.”
She told Entertainment Tonight, “I think it’s very much a happy coincidence.
"Obviously, a huge amount of planning has to go into an important moment in history, such as a coronation, and the royal calendar is full of anniversaries and birthdays, so I think this is absolutely one of those occasions where it’s a coincidence and hopefully a happy coincidence."
