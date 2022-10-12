Khloé Kardashian reveals she had a tumour removed from her face

Khloé Kardashian revealed the reason why she had been wearing face bandages which the fans have been noticing recently.



On Tuesday, October 11, the 38-year-old shared on Instagram that she had a skin cancer scare.

“I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks," she wrote on her Instagram stories. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”

“A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face," her post continued. "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fisher, a dear friend of my family, and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

“I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fischer was able to get everything — all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are… you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indentation in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look.”

“PS I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently,” the reality star added. “At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am precomposed to melanomas. Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

Kardashian concluded the stream of stories by thanking her “amazing doctors” and requested everyone to be kind.

“Everyone you meet is fighting a battle we know nothing about. Try not to judge and be kind for you have no idea what they are going through.”