Kim Kardashian snubs Ye flaunting 'White Lives Matter' shirt

Kim Kardashian is in no mood to entertain Ye's theatrics.

As per TMZ, the Donda rapper was spotted behind the Hulu star with his infamous 'White Lives Matter' shirt on their daughter's North basketball game.

The rapper flaunted his controversial 'White Lives Matter' shirt and was near at hand distance with his ex-wife while her daughter was busy playing in Thousands Oaks with several other kids.

The report cited eyewitnesses, adding the reality star did not bat an eye on the Stronger rapper. Also, West had come along with a cameraman who was busy filming.

The report added that the 41-year-old even moved her car to a particular side of the building to avoid any run-ins with her estranged ex.

Earlier, Ye rolled on to Paris Fashion Week with his now-infamous 'White Lives Matter' shirt; despite an avalanche of criticism, the rapper didn't budge and stuck to his guns.

Kardashian did not comment on West's roundly criticized outfit. However, the Stronger rapper slams their co-parenting dynamic in a post earlier.

"IT WAS WRONG FOR THE KARDASHIANS TO KEEP ME FROM SEEING MY DAUGHTER," he wrote.



