Camilla wants Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation

Queen Consort Camilla is reportedly ‘very keen’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles next year.



The ET, quoting royal expert Katie Nicholl, reported, “And I think she (Camilla) would be very pleased, as would the king for Harry and Meghan to be at the coronation."

Nicholl went on to say, “We haven’t got any official details on the guest list, but I’m hearing they are likely to be invited along with other senior and extended family members.

"Whether or not we see them there -- we have to wait and see, but it’s my understanding they will be, of course, receiving an invitation to the coronation."

The royal expert concluded “It's going to be a decision for Harry and Megan to make."