Who will conduct King Charles coronation?

The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6, next year, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.



In a tweet, the Buckingham Palace says: “The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.

“The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.”

According to details, Charles, 73, will be formally crowned at London´s Westminster Abbey, following a long tradition dating back more than 900 years.

The statement shared on royal family’s website reads: "The coronation will reflect the monarch´s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

According to AFP, during the ceremony, King Charles will be "anointed, blessed and consecrated" by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the highest-ranking cleric in the Church of England, who has crowned the monarch since 1066.

The incumbent, Justin Welby, is the 105th cleric to hold the role.



