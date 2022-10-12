Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to snub King Charles coronation invite

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to snub King Charles invite to his coronation next year.



The US Daily Report, quoting some royal experts, says Meghan and Harry might decline the invitation with a valid reason.

Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday that the Coronation of the King will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023.

The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The couple may snub the invitation in order to avoid humiliation.

According to the report, King Charles is set to humiliate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at his Coronation Ceremony with the seating arrangement.

The monarch will offer the couple cheap seats because he does not want them to get any of the spotlight.

Also, May 6th is the fourth birthday of King Charles´ grandson Archie, the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.



