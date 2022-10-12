Will King Charles invite Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to coronation?

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Coronation of King Charles will take place on Saturday 6th May, 2023.
The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Royal fans are speculating whether estranged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be invited to the ceremony.
The US Daily Report, citing a royal source, claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will get an invite to the coronation, but they will be firmly seated in cheap seats as they were at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.
The Palace announced on Tuesday, “The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey.
“The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.”
