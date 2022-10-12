Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater back in rehab

Former test cricketer Michael Slater is back in rehab as he faces multiple charges of assault
The 52-year-old is charged with two counts of assault of a 36-year-old man at Northern Beaches Hospital earlier this year, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.
He is also facing one count of intimidating the man, Sydney court documents show.
“The accused did attempt to intimidate the victim with the intention of causing the victim to fear physical or mental harm,” court documents were quoted as saying.
Slater has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Opening batter Slater played for Australia for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 Test runs before his 2004 retirement.
According to the publication, the former batsman previously spent 108 days in a mental health facility after a “relapse” into alcoholism, a Sydney court heard last year.
