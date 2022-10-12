Kaley Cuoco pregnant, expecting first baby with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is ready to be a mom!

The Flight Attendant actress, 36, is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the couple announced in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday.

Cuoco shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

She also featured pictures of her baby bump as well as some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming shot of her holding up a positive pregnancy test while the couple looks lovingly at one another.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote.

