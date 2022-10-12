 
Tuesday October 11, 2022
Entertainment

Kaley Cuoco pregnant, expecting first baby with Tom Pelphrey

The Flight Attendant actress, 36, is expecting her first baby

By Web Desk
October 12, 2022
Kaley Cuoco pregnant, expecting first baby with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco is ready to be a mom!

The Flight Attendant actress, 36, is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the couple announced in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday.

Cuoco shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl.

She also featured pictures of her baby bump as well as some different baby onesie outfits and a heartwarming shot of her holding up a positive pregnancy test while the couple looks lovingly at one another.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I you @tommypelphrey!!!" Cuoco wrote.