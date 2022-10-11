Prince Harry's wife launches new war against Hollywood, takes a jibe at hit US sitcoms

Meghan Markle used new episode of her Archetypes podcast to to criticise the Hollywood in a discussion about how the label 'crazy' is used to 'diminish women's credibility'.

The Duchess of Sussex used her new podcast to take a dig at popular US sitcoms How I Met Your Mother and Scrubs. She also slammed Hollywood for its stereotyping of 'crazy, hot' females.

Prince Harry's wife also described how she herself has been called 'crazy' and 'hysterical', before revealing the moment that – at her 'worst point' – Prince Harry found her a referral to a therapist.

In the fifth episode of the Spotify series, the Duchess of Sussex described how she herself has been called 'crazy' and 'hysterical'. She also revealed the moment Prince Harry found her a referral to a therapist.

The new 55-minute instalment, titled The Decoding of Crazy, is described as an 'in-depth and vulnerable conversation' with Indian actress Deepika Padukone, American comedian Jenny Slate and American actress Constance Wu, who revealed she had once tried to take her own life.