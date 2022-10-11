Prince William and Kate Middleton preparing for reign, focusing on key issues

Kate Middleton and her hubby Prince William are focusing on key issues to prepare themselves for the reign.



When Charles, the now King, was Prince of Wales, he was often criticised for speaking out too much on issues that mattered to him - such as climate change. However, the new Prince and Princess of Wales have been tipped to step up a gear with their campaigning, without straying into the political.

Lord William Hague, who has worked with the George's father for around a decade and is now the chair of Kate and her hubby's charity told Sky News: "Certainly in the royal foundation, we're not changing tone, you know, if anything, we're going up another gear with a tone that's well established of how to help with certain issues of some of society's deepest problems where we need to bring people together to work on."

Rhiannon Mills, the royal correspondent of the same outlet, added: "I'm told doing more to help the homeless is one area where we could see more work, especially now [William] has the network of land and businesses associated with the Duchy of Cornwall to play with as heir."