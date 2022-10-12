Kim Kardashian beefs up kids' security after Kanye West online abuse

Kim Kardashian is concerned about the security of his kids due to Kanye West's recent erratic behaviour.

As per TMZ, the Hulu star is beefing up the security of his children at school as their father; Ye has publicly outed the school's name.

The report further adds the reality star is unsettled by West constantly trying to get their four kids to enroll at his Donda Academy.

Further, the rapper repeatedly mentions the school's name on Instagram, where the kids are studying, which opens them to danger.

The media portal added that West's recent mocking Black Lives Matter movement with the White Lives Matter shirt left many people seething.

The Stronger rapper even made a controversial comment about school shootings, dissing Boosie Badazz, who criticized him on his shirt.

"DON'T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE, SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NO IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP," Ye penned on Instagram.

Well-placed sources confided to TMZ the school recently hired additional security as an extra precaution, and Kim is footing the bill. We're told the increased security presence isn't because Kanye himself poses a threat. Still, there's concern someone could see his messages about the school and show up on campus ... posing a risk to students.

Kanye West has gone to extreme lengths to get Kim to enlist the kids at Donda. Kim has resisted his moves due to the school not being accredited.

According to a recent report related to the school, Donda offers "Parkour classes, a cone of silence, and a principal with no apparent formal teaching experience."