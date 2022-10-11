King Charles, Liz Truss might need for ‘sharper elbows’ following COP 21

FileFootage

King Charles and Prime Minister Liz Truss could find themselves in the need for “sharper elbows” after the new monarch was “shoved into the back row” at the Prague summit.



In his piece for Daily Mail, Ephraim Hardcastle said that the King “was appalled” while he was “struggling to make his 5ft 10in frame visible alongside the taller David Cameron and standing directly behind President Xi Jinping of China.”

“The King and Liz Truss might want to discuss the need for sharper elbows when they begin their weekly audiences this week. At the Prague summit the Prime Minister ended up almost invisible in the top left of the back row,” Ephraim wrote.

“His Majesty might sympathise. At COP 21 in Paris Charles, used to taking centre stage, was shoved into the back row for the group photo,” the expert added.