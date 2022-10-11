'I can’t wait': Shaheen Afridi on joining team ahead of T20 World Cup

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates taking a wicket during a match. — PCB/File

CHRISTCHURCH: After spending months undergoing a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Medical Advisory Committee, Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi will join the national squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Brisbane on October 15.

The PCB, in a statement, said that the fast bowler is now available for selection for the warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan on October 17 and 19, respectively. The team management will be assessing his match fitness during the two games.

Following his much-anticipated return to the game in the coming days, Shaheen has shared how excited he is to join his teammates for the mega T20 event.

“I am super excited at the prospect of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing my part in the campaign. It has been a difficult period for me to be away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some gruelling and exciting matches," the pacer said.

The fast bowler also spoke about his experience bowling in the nets in the run-up to the upcoming tournament, particularly with a focus on having worked on his fitness for the games.

“I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of a match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting," Afridi remarked.

The pacer termed the rehabilitation programme "rigorous and challenging", but also shared that he thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

"To be honest, I am feeling fitter than ever before and can’t wait to wear the playing kit," he stated.

The bowler thanked the PCB Medical Advisory Committee and the Crystal Palace F.C. for allowing him to use their "outstanding facilities". He also expressed gratitude to the two entities for looking after him during the rehabilitation programme.

On the other hand, opener Fakhar Zaman, who is one of the three travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, will also travel to Brisbane with Shaheen and National High-Performance Centre coach Umar Rashid.

"Fakhar will complete his rehabilitation under the supervision of PCB’s Chief Medical Officer and team doctor Dr Najeebullah Soomro, following which decision on his participation, if required, will be made," PCB's statement read.