King Charles ‘mindful’ of striking good balance for ‘modest’ coronation

King Charles III is expected to be crowned in a smaller and shorter coronation ceremony which the insider thinks will still retain some spectacle, reported The Mirror.
According to the site, the new monarch has an “instinctive aversion to pomp in the wrong circumstance” while he hopes to have a “slimmed-down” coronation in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis.
The source shared that Charles is “mindful” of striking a balance, between necessary and unnecessary rituals for the ceremony.
The Mail quoted its source: “It was always planned to be a more modest affair given the world we now live in. This direction of travel has accelerated given the economic challenges we are facing.
“His Majesty is very attuned to the public mood on these things and has always had an instinctive aversion to pomp in the wrong circumstance,” the insider added.
