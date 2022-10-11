Meghan Markle knows no 'silence', wants 'battle' with the royal family

Meghan Markle will not stay silent against the royals, says author.

Royal expert Tom Bower believes the Duchess of Sussex will not give up Netflix and memoir even if King Charles decides to bail Prince Harry out with money.

Speaking to GB News, Mr Bower said: "I don't see how the Sussexes can give up both the Netflix and the book deal.

"The only way I can conceive of Harry getting out of it now is if Charles would bail him out. Somehow he'd have to pay off Netflix, he'd have to pay off Random House publishers. It would cost millions of dollars or pounds.

"Harry might give that to him in return for a signed agreement never to knock the Royal Family again. That's the only thing I can imagine would actually end this confrontation.

"But I can't see Meghan signing that deal. Meghan has no interest whatsoever in giving way, in being silent. She wants the battle.

"She wants to rubbish the Royal Family and go on to bigger things. So I think this battle is going to go on, hostilities have resumed," he concluded.